This week's episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit featured a familiar face for movie fans. Director John Waters made his debut on the long-running series, playing a pornographer, a role that seems perfect for him, considering his filmography. The Cry-Baby filmmaker has earned nicknames like the Prince of Film and the Master of the Macabre thanks to movies like Female Trouble, Multiple Mainiacs and Pink Falmingos.

"I play a pornographer so I am definitely typecast," Waters told Indiewire. "But I love doing these shows that people don’t expect me to do. I was on The Blacklist, I did My Name Is Earl. I always say yes, especially to big hit shows that I know people will love and don’t expect to see me in."

Waters offered nothing but praise for SVU star and executive producer Mariska Hargitay, who has played Olivia Benson since 1999. "She was absolutely lovely. She’s not in the scene I'm in, but she came and she was really, really sweet. She talked about how Hairspray had moved her family so much, so I think that probably had a lot to do with me being in it," Waters said.

Waters appears in just one scene in the episode, titled "Dance, Lies and Videotape." His longtime fans might be shocked by what he wears, which is definitely not something he would wear in real life.

"That's always a problem," Waters said. "When I have been in other shows and they dress you as a character. Like one show I did I had to wear a bowtie and be preppy, and that picture ends up online like as if you wore that outfit out, which is mortifying."

Waters' appearance on SVU is his latest acting gig. He also popped up in episodes of The Blacklist, Feud: Bette and Joan and My Name Is Earl. His appearance on SVU was applauded by fans watching the show Thursday night.

Like many Americans, Waters is now self-quarantining. He was set to attend the Provincetown Film Festival, but it was postponed until next year. HE told Indiewire he is spending his time watching The Plot Against America, Chernobyl and the movie The Hunt.

"I watched, of course, The Hunt, which I had a great time with, and I actually think that could bring us together," Waters said. "I could watch that with a Trump supporter and I think we'd both laugh."

The next new episode of SVU is "Garland's Baptism by Fire." New episodes air Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo credit: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images