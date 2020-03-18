'Carol Burnett Show' Fans Devastated After Star Lyle Waggoner Dies at 84

News of Lyle Waggoner's passing has hit fans of The Carol Burnett Show particularly hard. The actor passed away at his home on Tuesday morning. His family has yet to confirm the cause of death, though he had reportedly been battling an unnamed illness.

While Waggoner had a number of prolific TV roles under his belt throughout the '60s and '70s, including Gunsmoke, Charlie's Angels and Wonder Woman, just to name a few. He also had a brief side-hustle as Playgirl Magazine's first-ever male centerfold. In more recent years, he opened his own business, Star Waggons, which provides customized trailers for entertainment industry workers.

However, the actor is perhaps best known for his role as the iron-clad straight man from The Carol Burnett Show from 1967-1974, playing off Burnett's wild comedic antics. Along with his assortment of characters over the years, he also worked as the show's announcer as well.

As word of his death continues to spread, fans of the iconic sketch comedy series have taken to Twitter to mourn Waggoner's loss.