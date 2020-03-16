'Today' Fans Have Thoughts After Co-Hosts Al Roker, Craig Melvin Off Air as Coronavirus Hits Morning Show

Fans are reacting after the Today show on Monday revealed that one of its staffers has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The announcement was made Monday by co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, who also revealed that both Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the morning show "out of an abundance of caution."

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

According to a memo to staffers sent by NBC News president Noah Oppenheim, the staffer in question is "experiencing mild symptoms" and is "currently receiving medical care."

The company is currently in the process of "identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and...are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.”

Additionally, "multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room and Studio 1A,” where the Today show is filmed, are being done, and all members of the 9 a.m. editorial team have been asked to work from home on Monday while we complete the social mapping exercise."

