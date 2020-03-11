'Grey's Anatomy' Spinoff 'Station 19' Renewed for Season 4 at ABC

It's been announced that Station 19, the firehouse-spinoff of iconic medical drama Grey's Anatomy, has been renewed for a fourth season at ABC. Per THR, Karey Burke — the president of ABC Entertainment — announced the news, and praised Grey's creator Krista Vernoff, who recently took over as showrunner of Station 19.

"Krista Vernoff is a sharp, superb storyteller and we’re so grateful to her - along with the talented cast and crew - for all they’ve done to make Station 19 thrive this season," said Burke. "This addictive, rich show is hitting series highs this year for a reason, and we can’t wait to deliver more great stories to our passionate audience."

#Station19 is returning for Season 4 AND there’s a new episode tomorrow!? This is the BEST DAY EVER. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/gEmeCnSbq4 — Station 19 (@Station19) March 11, 2020

Many Station 19 fans have since been taking to social media to express their excitement over the renewal news, with one writing, "Yayyyyyyy!!! I’m so happy that station 19 is getting renewed off season four this is the best day ever!!!!!!!"

"HECK YES! So excited for this and especially excited for this week! I cannot wait to find out about Dean’s past! More screen time he is amazing this season!!!" cheered another.

The best news by far. Thank you ABC for returning my favourite shows #station19 and #thegooddoctor 😁🤗😁🤗 https://t.co/w8lc4cyJXL — Tamzyn Baatjes (@TamzynBaatjes) March 11, 2020

The news of Station 19's renewal comes after Alberto Frezza, who played Ryan, was killed off in the current third season. Frezza later spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the finale, saying, "I thought that the story was beautiful."

He went on to confess that he initially experienced conflicted feelings regarding the death of his character, explaining, "Once you get the call and you've been working with the same people for so long and you've built really cool relationships with everybody, it's kind of like ... It's weird in show business."

"So that's one thing that I was also battling with was how am I going to navigate all the friendships that I've built throughout these years? Am I going to see anybody anymore? That was a little sad," Frezza added.

"I know that [Vernoff] had a very different vision of what the show was going to be from the past two seasons, and she needed to create a lot of conflict, a lot of drama and a lot of difficult situations for Andy," he finally said. "Once she brought up the idea of how Ryan was going to go out, I was actually very happy with the message, the intention and the storyline."

New episodes of Station 19 air on Thursdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.