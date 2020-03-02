'Judge Judy' Is Ending After 25 Seasons, and Reality TV Fans Have Ideas for Her Next Move

Judge Judy Sheindlin is stepping out of the courtroom after 25 years of appearing on Judge Judy, and with the series coming to an end, fans have a few ideas as to what Sheindlin should do next. After it was confirmed over the weekend that Sheindlin was set to make the announcement of the series' end on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, many fans took to social media to speculate on Sheindlin's next move, suggesting everything from a run for office to appearing on the small screen in an entirely different series.

It’s the end of an era, but I’m excited to see what the next chapter holds for #JudgeJudy. pic.twitter.com/5jHci0Pn9G — Bryan Boggiano (@Bryan_KnowsBest) March 2, 2020

"[Judge Judy] is ending so I guess her next show is jury Judy and after that executioner Judy," joked one fan.

"Judge Judy for Supreme Court," suggested somebody else. "She usually gets it right 90% of the time. Except she's old school and still believes in ALL police reports. When we know more than half of police reports are falsehoods based on biases and downright lies."

Gutted 2 read #JudgeJudy is ending 😱😢 @RuPaul hopefully this means she’s free for a guest judge role on drag race ❤️ pic.twitter.com/seInqvJK72 — Sean ferguson (@fergu65) March 2, 2020

"Now that her show is ending, who has the petition to get Judge Judy as a permanent judge on the next season of [RuPaul's Drag Race]?" a second agreed.

"[Judge Judy] Is she going to run for office with [Bloomberg 2020]?" asked somebody else, referencing Sheindlin's recent endorsement of the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful.

I want Judge Judy to host the tell all. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/iVkxz4Z3o2 — nikki 🧜🏼‍♀️🧚🏿‍♂️🧞‍♀️👯‍♀️ (@snikkil78) March 2, 2020

Although it seems unlikely that Sheindlin has any plans to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race or take up any of the other ideas put forth by fans, she does already have something else up her sleeve. Along with announcing the end of the beloved courtroom series, she teased the upcoming debut of a brand new series, Judy Justice.

"CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show] sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program," Sheindlin explained. "Now they have 25 years of my reruns. What they decided to do is sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later."

"Judge Judy, you'll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows," she added. "The following couple of years, you should be able to get all the reruns that CBS has sold on the stations currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn't that fun?"

Judge Judy's final season will air during the 2020-2021 television season.