'Hawaii Five-0' Fans Flood Social Media After CBS Announces Series Finale After 10 Years

Hawaii Five-0 fans were shocked to hear on Friday that the series will be coming to an end after 10 seasons. The show will finish just two seasons shy of tying the original series' 12-season run. Still, the reboot will end with 240 episodes and built a fanbase around the world, as it was shown in more than 200 countries.

"It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired."

The original Hawaii Five-O was created by Leonard Freeman and ran from 1968 to 1980. The reboot was developed by Peter M. Lenkov, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, and has featured Alex O'Loughlin as Steve McGarrett and Scott Caan as Detective Danny Williams in every season. The show's current cast also includes Chi McBride, Meaghan Rath, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, Ian Anthony Dale and Katrina Law.

"Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show," Lenkov, who serves as executive producer, said Friday. "I truly learned the meaning of ‘ohana’ as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O'Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo."

"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," O'Loughlin added. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we’ve done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I’m just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I’m going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."

The show will end with a two-hour finale on Friday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will include the returns of James Masters, William Sadler and Mark Dacascos.

Hawaii Five-0 airs on CBS Fridays at 9 p.m. ET. Scroll on to see how fans have reacted to Friday's surprising news.

Photo credit: Karen Neal/CBS