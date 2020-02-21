'Yellowstone' Renewed for Season 4 Has Fans Losing It Online

Fans are celebrating after Paramount Network officially renewed Yellowstone for Season 4. News of the renewal was announced Friday, months ahead of the slated Season 3 summer premiere, taking viewers of the popular drama by surprise, many of whom flocked to social media to react to the early renewal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) on Feb 21, 2020 at 10:25am PST "Let's go to work ... on season 4 of [Yellowstone]," the series' official Instagram account also shared the news. "Yes, [Paramount Network] has ordered another season of your favorite show." Keep scrolling to see some of the best reactions to the renewal news as well as more information about the series!

The renewal isn't much of a surprise Great news.Fabulous love the show.All the actors play their roles extremely well.Their characters well written it's they make their roles so believable.Great story lines .And may I Say MR.COSTNER is such a hard working actor Best❤ — Laura Speruzzi (@LSperuzzi) February 21, 2020 Although fans were certainly shocked by the news, Yellowstone's early renewal wasn’t all that surprising. The series is the network’s most-watched scripted series ever, with its second season holding a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also earned the spot as the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key 18-49 demographic and was the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.

What is 'Yellowstone' about? Best news today. One of the best shows right now. — PartizanNiksic (@Partizan_Niksic) February 21, 2020 Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone is centered around the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park. "Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America's first national park," an official synopsis for the series reads.

Who does it star? Congrats to the entire ‘Yellowstone’ team on being renewed for their fourth season! #Encore Sr. Colorist Bob Festa is proud to provide color finishing on the hit-series. Stream Seasons 1 & 2 today with the #ParamountNetwork App!#Yellowstone#ColorGrading https://t.co/tlwAGLUL1o — Encore Post (@EncorePost) February 21, 2020 Kevin Costner takes on the lead role as John Dutton, with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, and Gil Birmingham rounding out the cast. Costner also serves as an executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, David C Glasser, and Bob Yari.

When does Season 3 premiere? Best show and cast ever♥️🤠🐴 — Beth Pellandini (@BethPellandini) February 21, 2020 The Season 4 renewal comes months ahead of the Season 3 premeire. The third outing of the series will consist of 10 episodes and premeire sometime this summer. An official synopsis has not been released. "We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece," Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, told Deadline just a month ahead of the Season 3 renewal. "The best example of that is Yellowstone. It's very cinematic. It has a movie star in Kevin Costner. It's got really deep, rich, complicated characters, the great interpersonal family relationships, and it can just keep exploring a lot of different stories with those characters."

What do we know about Season 3? CAN this day get any better! #YellowstoneTV renewed for Season 4 and Season 3 hasn't even been screened yet! This show is awesome. If you haven't seen it, lock the doors this weekend and have a #YellostoneFest @Yellowstone @paramountnet 😍🔥 https://t.co/h0YGDdBdAO — Shirley Valentine (@Shirley08109629) February 21, 2020 Speaking to PopCulture.com, Luke Grimes, who portrays Kayce Dutton, teased that the upcoming season is "very different." "I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle." "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3," Grimes added.