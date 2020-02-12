'Gilmore Girls' Co-Creator Amy Sherman Palladino Open to Another Reboot: 'Never Say Never'

Gilmore Girls made a triumphant return back to TV in 2016 when the series came back for a limited stint on Netflix. But could your Stars Hollow favorites return yet again? According to the show's creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino, it's a possibility.

During her appearance at the Writers Guild Awards on Feb. 1, Sherman-Palladino opened up about possibly returning to Stars Hollow yet again in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"You know, it's the kind of thing where we hadn't planned on doing the Netflix movies," she explained. "Never say never."

"It would just have to be the right time for everybody. ‘Cause it was [in 2016]," the creator added. "It was, like, the moment where Lauren’s like, 'Hmmm,' and Alexis’ like, 'Hmmm,' and Kelly’s like, 'Hmmm.' So we all just did it."

This isn't the first time that Sherman-Palladino has addressed the possibility of going back to her Gilmore Girls roots. In November 2017, she spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the future of the series, which starred Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel.

"We've got the Gilmore clause, we've carved it out," Sherman-Palladino joked. "The thing about Gilmore Girls is, it's an amorphous thing. The reason that it happened the first time is because we all went to that Austin [ATX] Festival and we all sat together and there was an open bar and we were all sitting there saying, 'It feels good now, let's do it now.'"

"I think it would have to be a similar situation," she continued. "There would have to be an open bar and we would have to have the right story and the right format and it would have to be a time where the girls and us all felt like, 'Yeah, let's dive in again.' There's nothing being planned right now but it's open if the muse strikes."

As ET also related, Vernon Sanders, the Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios, opened up about a possible second revival of the series (the publication noted that her comments came after the streaming service signed a deal with Sherman-Palladino and her husband, Dan Palladino).

"We are talking to Amy and Dan about a lot of things. That hasn't come up," Sanders said. "But I do think it speaks to our overall philosophy when it comes to talent, which is we think it benefits us when we have talent that’s creatively happy and have opportunities to do many things. If that show were to continue and it isn’t for us, we would obviously be happy to see it happen."