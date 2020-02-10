Oscars 2020: Watch Ray Romano Drop a Humorous F-Bomb While Presenting With Sandra Oh

During the 2020 Oscars, Ray Romano presented an award alongside former Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh, and during their presentation Romano dropped a hilarious F-bomb that has now gone viral. While presenting the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Romano commented on what it was like to work with Joe Pesci on The Irishman, joking, "I would just sit there and be amazed. And then Pesci would come in and say, 'Get the f— out of my chair.'" The audience roared with laughter at the censored quip, and Oh replied, "I think they're going to bleep that. Not everything is Netflix, Ray."

Here’s Ray Romano saying “get the fuck out of my chair” at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Z74HYZWPHO — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) February 10, 2020

Many have since commented on the side-splitting moment, with one Twitter user offering, "To be fair, you'd be hard pressed to quote Pesci without at least one obscenity."

"This was scripted, right? I mean, it looks like Sandra Oh was reading her response to Ray," someone else wondered.

There was an awards show years ago when Ray and Kevin James came on stage with shirt guns blasting shirts in the crowd as if they knew the trigger finger censors would hit the button every time they said “shirt,” because it was bleeped every time. — andycahn (@andycahn) February 10, 2020

Notably, the moment was not censored on television in other countries, as one Twitter user explaining that "it was not censored here in Australia."

"Thank God for international broadcast in Europe. Censorship free," someone else said, while another international user wrote, "Censor free in [New Zealand]... America is proper f—ed with censorship."

imagine an awards show where Ray Romano gets bleeped more than Chris Rock #Oscars — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) February 10, 2020

Romano rose to fame in the late '90s/early 2000s with his hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond. In a 2019 interview with Terry Gross on NPR, Romano shared how the show first came to be, saying that it got off the ground after he did stand-up for David Letterman.

"They called me. And I remember my wife saying, Rob Burnett's on the phone. I was in the backyard. I don't know what I was doing. I was hosing off the kids. And I picked the phone up. I was kind of surprised. And he said, listen, Dave liked what he saw. And so we just want to - we just want to say, I just want to tell you that we're interested. So let's see what happens," Romano recalled.

He then added, "Just know, don't - before you sign anything else with anybody else, we're interested. And then, right away - I told them right there, nobody's - there is nobody else. You know, if you're interested, I'm interested. And sure enough, we signed a deal. And here I am."

The Irishman is currently available to stream on Netflix.