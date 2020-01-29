Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Late Wife Beth Chapman's Last Photo With Son Garry

It was on June 23, 2019 when tragedy struck the family of Duane "Dog" Chapman's as his wife, Beth Chapman, died from cancer. The family has been public through their grieving process, and on Tuesday, Chapman uploaded a photo to his Instagram of his son Garry, who was celebrating a birthday, in what was his last photo with his mother.

The caption read: "The last picture Garry Boy took w/ his Mother !!! Happy Birthday Son Love You ...Dad !!"

Many commented on the post wishing the best to Garry and continuing to voice their support of the family as they recover from their loss last year.

"Happy birthday Garry! I'm sure Beth is celebrating with you all in heaven," one user commented.

Another replied, "Happy birthday Garry, what an awesome pic. I always loved the way your Mom loved you, and that came across in the show."

Chapman dealt with more tragedy on Sunday, and he wasn't alone. The world was hit with a major jolt when it was released that nine lives were lost in a helicopter crash in California, with Los Angles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, being among those lost in the tragic event.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a message on his page in the wake of the news.

"Our prayers and thoughts go out to all the victims, their families and loved ones of those who perished today in the crash," Chapman wrote on Instagram, using a photo of Bryant in his Lakers uniform in the post.

Following the passing of his wife, Chapman and his family, friends and even fans held a memorial in Hawaii. They also held one in Colorado.

He announced the tragic news of her death on his Instagram page.

"It's 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain," he wrote in a tweet posted shortly before noon eastern. "Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

He and his wife rose to fame when their hit television show was spawned in 2004 and aired until 2012. The two even had a spinoff called Dog and Beth: On The Hunt and eventually, their current series, Dog's Most Wanted.