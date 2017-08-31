College Basketball Player Shares Telling Message Before Taking His Own Life

A college basketball player took his own life on Tuesday after sending out an evocative message on his social network.

Ball State University confirms that student and redshirt freshman for the Ball State Cardinals, Zachary Hollywood was found dead in his off-campus apartment in Muncie, Indiana. The Ball State Daily News reports that the Delaware County coroner ruled his death as an apparent suicide.

While it is unclear what the circumstances were behind his suicide, Hollywood sent out a suggestive tweet on his Twitter account hours before the incident.

Be careful what you say to everyone because you don’t know what kind of battles they are going through — Zachary Hollywood (@zachhollywood24) August 22, 2017

“Be careful what you say to everyone because you don’t know what kind of battles they are going through,” he wrote, just seven hours before his death.

The Bradley, Illinois native who lost his mother last year and just started the 2017-2018 semester, reportedly left multiple voicemails on teammate, Trevor Moses’s cell phone before his death, which Moses did not hear because he was asleep.

“I just listened to [the] voicemails you left me bro … I LOVE YOU SO DAMN MUCH, I promise you I’m gonna make it for us bro,” Moses wrote.

Moses went on to say he feels like he “could’ve stopped it” in another tweet.

I’m sorry I was asleep and couldn’t answer man, I feel I coulda stopped it…. I love you bro, we’re gonna make it — Trey Moses (@treymoses32) August 23, 2017

Hollywood’s basketball coach, James Whitford released a statement after his player’s suicide, writing, “His loss is a true tragedy for all those who knew and loved him. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, especially Zach’s family. This is an incredibly hard moment for everyone.”

If you or someone you know is showing warning signs of suicide, authorities urge everyone to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.

Photo credit: Twitter / @breaking911