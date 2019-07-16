YouTube Star PewDiePie Says Storming Area 51 ‘Actually Makes a Lot of Sense’

Will PewDiePie be joining the ranks who say they’ll be storming Area 51 come September? The Swedish YouTube star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, said in a recent video that the event “actually makes a lot of sense” if you consider the sheer numbers involved.

The internet phenomenon with a collective goal of “to see them aliens” was born by way of a Facebook event jokingly encouraging people to gather their efforts and storm the military base in Nevada — one that can be seen here and that has 1.3 million people who say they are going to the event with 1 million more interested in it.

“That’s crazy. ‘Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” PewDiePie read from the title of the event, set to take place on Friday, Sept. 20. “That actually makes a lot of sense. Like, what are they going to do? If a million people show up, what are they gonna do, OK?”

The event, which at the time of the YouTuber’s posting had around 841,000 members, goes on to describe a strategy for getting into the base, propping that people “Naruto run” to dodge bullets.

“I mean, I can’t argue with these facts,” PewDiePie said about the plan. “It truly, truly amazes me.”

Despite the sardonic nature of the group, the Air Force warned people from actually storming the base, and that they’d be met with military force if necessary.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews recently told The Washington Post. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

What’s more is that law enforcement sources told TMZ that they anticipate prosecuting anyone who commits a crime in or around Area 51 “to the fullest extent of local and military law.”

While 1.3 million people will certainly not show up on Sept. 20 to Lincoln County, Nevada, plenty of memes have been spawned from the bizarre phenomenon. Many of people are already dreaming of their life with their adopted alien, with others planning their getaway after they acquire extra terrestrial life.