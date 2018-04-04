Watch YouTube Shooter Chilling Video Message Claiming Discrimination

The Southern California woman who shot three people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California was a disgruntled user of the social platform who claimed the company censored and discriminated against her.

Nasim Aghdam, 39, was identified as Tuesday’s shooter late Tuesday night. She was an avid YouTube user who produced a chilling clip denouncing the video service for allegedly age restricting her videos, therefore limiting the number of views she received on her content.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m being discriminated against on YouTube, and I’m not the only one,” Aghdam says in the video, which you can watch above. “If you go and check my videos, you’ll see that my new videos hardly get viewed. And my old videos that used to get views have stopped getting views.”

In the video, she cites an ab workout tutorial she posted, claiming that it was unfairly censored even though it had “nothing bad in it.” She claims YouTube age restricted the video because it “got famous and was getting many views.”

Aghdam said that when she contacted the YouTube support team, she was told her videos contained inappropriate content.

She also supported many conspiratorial claims that YouTube personally targeted her because she promoted veganism on her multiple channels.

“This is what they are doing to vegan activists, and many other people who try to promote healthy human and smart living,” Aghdam alleged. “People like me are not good for big businesses, like for animal business, for medicine business and for many other businesses. That’s why they are censoring us.”

Aghdam’s hatred toward the company was also a prominent aspect of her website. She had embedded multiple videos bashing YouTube and wrote several notes condemning them.

“There is no free speech in real world & you will be suppressed for telling the truth that is not supported by the system,” she wrote. “Videos of targeted users are filtered [and] merely relegated, so that people can hardly see their videos! There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!”

Investigators believe Aghdam knew at least one of the victims, according to two law enforcement sources who spoke to CNN.

The shooting investigation is still underway, but San Bruno Chief of Police Ed Barberini has confirmed that the shooter, now identified as Aghdam, most likely died by suicide.

“Police arrived on scene at 12:48, and immediately began a search for possible shooter or suspect,” Barberini said during a news conference. “Upon arrival, officers encountered numerous employees from the building. It was very chaotic, as you can imagine. We did encounter one victim with an apparent headshot wound towards the front of the business as we arrived.”

He continued, “Several minutes later, while conducting a search of the premises, officers located a second individual with a gunshot wound that may have been self-inflicted. We are still working on confirming that. Two additional victims were located several minutes later at an adjacent business.”

“The extent of the injuries of all our victims are unknown right now,” Barberini said at the Tuesday afternoon news conference.

According to a study by the U.S. Department of Justice, only six women were responsible for active shootings from 2000 to 2013.

The headquarters is located approximately 12 miles south of San Francisco, and encompasses 200,000 square feet in its campus where it employs over 1,100 workers.

The video-hosting site’s parent company Google released a statement shortly after reports of an active shooting came in.

“Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google wrote via Twitter.