Woman Who Posed With 20,000 Bees for Maternity Shoot Reveals She Suffered Stillbirth

An Ohio woman who made headlines back in August for posing with 20,000 bees on her belly for a maternity photoshoot has suffered a stillbirth.

“Our baby has died. Our baby will never come home with us. This wonderful rainbow baby we were blessed with has now become a storm in our lives,” Emily Mueller, 33, wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.

According to the post, in which Mueller heartbreakingly breaks the news to family and friends that their baby boy Emersyn Jacob would never make it home, the 33-year-old mother of three says that she was preparing for an upcoming event on Thursday when she noticed her baby’s lack of movement. She and her husband, Ryan Mueller, grew increasingly worried and eventually went to the hospital, where their worst fears were confirmed.

“I truly thought we would be sent home with a smile, telling us to just wait for the arrival of our sweet Emersyn, who was due in 6 days,” she wrote. “I can’t and don’t want to explain that feeling to anyone. Turning to your husband and seeing him die inside. Seeing him completely break. Seeing your children feel and suffer your pain in front of your eyes. The pain is unbearable.”

Mueller, a beekeeper and owner of Mueller Honey Bee and Rescue, got into beekeeping after suffering several miscarriages in the past.

“Bees represent the beginning of new life and after my second miscarriage, I needed a new release,” she told PEOPLE in September, adding that she chose to do the bee maternity shoot because she felt it represented her family and their spiritual journey.

Mueller said in her Facebook post that she believes that her baby died of a blood clot issue, which she says runs in her family. She and her husband sent the placenta in for testing in the hopes of receiving answers.

“Yesterday evening we had to hand over our precious child and say goodbye to his physical body forever,” she continued in the Facebook post. “We were not alone. We were loved. Emersyn was loved.”