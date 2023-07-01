Woman Loses Leg After Getting Stuck in Moving Walkway at Airport

A woman's leg was amputated after it was trapped by a moving walkway in a Thai airport Thursday. A 57-year-old Thai passenger was caught by the aircraft walkway in the airport's Terminal 2 just before boarding a morning flight to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat from Bangkok's Don Mueang Airport. A medical team at the airport eventually had to remove her left leg from above the knee, the airport's officials told CBS News. "On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I'd like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident," Karun Thanakuljeerapat, the Director of Don Mueang International Airport, said in a press conference. "I'd like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again." His statement went on to say that the airport would be fully responsible for the woman's medical costs and that he was open to discussing other compensation options.

She was first rushed to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, where the hospital's medical team she was initially sent to informed her that they could not reattach her leg. The woman is now receiving a second opinion at Banrungrad International Hospital, where the woman requested to be transferred to assess the possibility of reattachment. Images shared online showed that the lower part of the woman's leg was trapped underneath the belt at the end of the walkway as the airport staff assisted her. On closer inspection, it became apparent that two wheels on a suitcase near her were missing and that the yellow comb-like plates that typically cover the edge of the belt along the end of the walkway had come off.

Karunsaid the suitcase wheels were found beneath the belt, but it was unclear whether they were connected to the accident. According to him, the walkways at the airport are monitored on a daily basis, as well as monthly. An engineering team is inspecting the walkway to determine the cause of the accident, and the walkway has been closed. According to the airport director, the walkway is manufactured by the Japanese company Hitachi and was installed in 1996. There is a plan to request a budget for the purchase of a newer model by 2025, he added. It was reported in 2019 that a passenger's shoe had been damaged after it got caught in the moving walkway in Terminal 1 of the airport. The airport released a statement saying the walkway had been repaired quickly and was open again within a few hours.