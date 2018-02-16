Wisconsin Teens Arrested for Bringing Guns to Basketball Game

A day removed from the high school shooting in Parkland, Florida, news dropped that a pair of teens were arrested on Saturday in Wisconsin for allegedly bringing a number of guns to a high school basketball game.

Willard Hartman and Benjamin Krohn, both 19, were pulled over on Saturday afternoon when a police car spotted Hartman making an illegal U-turn. The officer smelled marijuana when he spoke to both of them, prompting a search of Hartman’s vehicle and discovering three assault rifles and two handguns.

Krohn told the officer that the two had been at Homestead High School, watching a friend compete in a basketball game earlier that day. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the two had the guns “in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone.”

There was no mention in the police report that the two specifically brought the five weapons into the school building at any time.

The two faced a combined 25 charges in court on Monday for allegedly possessing firearms on school grounds, possession of drugs and illegally carrying concealed weapons. They were both released on Monday on separate $5,000 bails.

According to the Journal Sentinel, if the two are found guilty they’d face several years in prison and have to pay over $10,000 in fines.

The report comes a day after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz brought an AR-15 in Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire, killing 14 students and three teachers while injuring more than a dozen others.

Cruz was arrested within hours of the shooting and was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder with no bail. According to a police report from the Broward County Sheriff Department, Cruz confessed to the shootings during an initial interrogation.

Both Florida’s governor and attorney general said they will analyze people with mental illness’ ability to purchase and own firearms.

“Next week in Tallahassee, I’m going sit down with state leaders, we’re going have a real conversation about two things: How do we make sure when a parent is ready to send their child to school, in Florida, that parent knows that child is going to be safe?” governor Rick Scott said. “Number two: How do we make sure that this individual with mental illness does not touch a gun? We need to have a real conversation so we have public safety for our schools in this state.”