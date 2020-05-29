Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul Calls George Floyd's Death at Hands of Officer 'Torture and Murder'

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has called George Floyd's death at hands of officer "torture and murder." In a press release issued on Friday, Kaul stated that what "America witnessed" with Floyd's death was not law enforcement "in any true sense of the phrase." He then went on to demand that justice "in this depraved crime" be served.

Floyd died after being arrested by now-former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, and three other officers. Chauvin was caught on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck as he pleaded and cried out that he was in pain and could not breathe. Floyd eventually became unresponsive and had to be transported to a hospital. Doctors and medical staff reportedly worked for over an hour to revive him, but he was eventually pronounced dead. After video of the arrest went viral, all the officers involved were fired from the police department.

What America witnessed happening to George Floyd in Minneapolis was not, in any true sense of the phrase, law enforcement. It was torture and murder, under color of law. Justice demands that those involved in this depraved crime be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/lXRo9cr2AE — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 29, 2020

On Friday, it was announced that Chauvin — a 19-year veteran of the Minneapolis police department — has been arrested and charged with 3rd-degree murder and manslaughter. During his time on the force, he has had more than 10 complaints filed against him, though only two of the complaints reportedly resulted in a letter of reprimand being issued to him. He also had a number of internal complaints filed against him, all of which regarded his "language" and "tone."

Chuck Wexler, the executive director of the Police Executive Research Forum — a law enforcement-oriented think tank that is based in Washington — recently commented on the fatal events that transpired. Speaking to NBC News, He stated saying that every law enforcement he has spoken with has condemned the actions of the arresting officers. "There hasn't been one person, one police chief, anyone I've talked to, who doesn't see this exactly the same way," he said. "The police officer and those who were there that day failed George Floyd." Wexler added, "Every police officer that looked at that video who knows anything about tactics shook their head."

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea also commented on the incident, tweeting, "What we saw in Minnesota was deeply disturbing. It was wrong." Shea added that police officers have to "take a stand and address it." Shea continued, "We must come together, condemn these actions and reinforce who we are as members of the NYPD. This is not acceptable ANYWHERE."