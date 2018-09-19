Active Shooter Reported in Wisconsin Office Building

An active shooter was reported in a Wisconsin office building on Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Journal.

The outlet spoke to local police, who confirmed that they had responded to a building in Middletown, Wisconsin, not far from Madison. The severity of the situation is still unclear, though reporters on the scene said that at least 40 police cars had responded, many coming from different surrounding towns. The building is home to Esker Software and WTS Paradigm, but there is no confirmation on who the attacker is and how they are associated with the building.



The first 911 call concerning the shooter was reportedly placed at around 10:30 a.m. local time. At 11:15 a.m., the Middletown Police Department issued an emergency alert advising everyone in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

Meanwhile, reporters on the scene say that police have formed a massive perimeter around the building. Officers continue to arrive, many clad in bullet proof vests. Around 11 a.m., FBI agents showed up as well.

Some people have reportedly been led out of the building by police, and rushed to a nearby hotel. The inn is on lockdown as police try to clear the office complex. As they leave, they have been heard offering mixed messages about the situation inside. One woman was supported by a friend as she left, and a Journal reporter heard her remarking on “a devastating loss.”

However, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that they had still not been called to the scene, suggesting that there are no known fatalities at this time. An employee from a nearby building claimed that he saw the gunman entering the building, with a handgun in plain sight.

“I saw a dude walking with a gun inside the building,” said Andrew King. “He was just walking with it, and I didn’t see any shooting.”

Middletown Mayor Gurdip Brar was reportedly in a staff meeting with the police chief at the time of the shooting. However, as the chief left in a hurry, he did not tell the mayor what was happening. Brar told reporters that he heard about the attack on CNN, and issued a short statement.

“My heart goes out to the families of anyone who may have been hurt,” Brar said. “The city will do everything we can to help them in this situation.”

As many as 40 people were reportedly filling the nearby hotel lobby at last count, though none could offer much clarity on what was happening.