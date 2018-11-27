White House Christmas Decorations Have People Seeing Red

It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the White House.

On Monday, First Lady Melania Trump unveiled the White House’s Christmas decor, with the 2018 theme being “American Treasures” to honor the unique heritage of America. A release from the White House states that it “shines with the spirit of patriotism” and displays the many splendors found across our great Nation,” all of which were showcased in a 56-second long video.

“The People’s House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season!” the first lady captioned the video.

Decorating the East Wing is the annual Gold Star Family tree, lined with gold stars and patriotic ribbons. The tree, decorated by Gold Star families, honors troops and families of those who have “sacrificed greatly to protect our freedoms.”

In the East Room, custom mantel pieces showcase the skylines of cities across the country, including New York City, St. Louis, Chicago, and San Francisco. The room also features 72 handmade ornaments representing six regions across America.

Heading into the East Colonnade, the 40 topiary trees lining the hallway had some on social media wondering if Trump channeled Gilead from The Handmaid’s Tale.

For some decorations, the First Lady chose to honor Be Best, which she launched in May and focuses on fighting cyber-bullying, curtailing the opioid epidemic, and promoting children’s well-being, according to the White House’s website. In the video, glimpses of a Be Best ornament and a wreath made of Be Best pencils can be seen, which some took issue with.

Completing the holiday décor, the State Dining Room features flowers, lights, and gold ribbons and acts as a celebration of America’s symbols, such as the bald eagle, the rose, and the oak tree. The space will also host this year’s gingerbread house.

In the Grand Foyer and Cross Hall, 29 trees decorated with more than 14,000 red ornaments celebrate patriotism and draw inspiration from the stripes that are found in the presidential seal.

If you’re hoping to take a gander through the White House‘s Christmas decorations, more than 100 open houses will be held in the month of December to allow public guests to tour the Christmas-themed White House.