White Castle Introduces Sloppy Joe Slider, Mac and Cheese Nibblers to Menu

White Castle is cooking “up the comfort this winter” by introducing mini versions of America’s favorite foods: Sloppy Joe Sliders and Mac and Cheese Nibblers.

On Friday, the popular fast food chain, based in Columbus, Ohio, announced two menu items headed to menus in 2019 – the Sloppy Joe Slider, a take on fan-favorite sloppy joes, and Mac and Cheese Nibblers, bite-sized portions of mac and cheese.

“At White Castle, our Cravers are our family, and we’re excited to share with them this new take on a classic family cooking tradition,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Much like our Original Slider, the sloppy joe has been an American favorite since the early 20th century. Our Sloppy Joe Slider is an homage to the classic recipe, that also features the bold and craveable flavors to which our fans have grown so accustomed.”

“As a leader in the restaurant industry since 1921, we’re proud to be one of very few quick serve restaurants offering these comfort foods for customers this winter,” he concluded.

Available now through Feb. 24, the Sloppy Joe Sliders are made with lean ground beef smothered in a sweet and tangy sauce with garden vegetables including onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers and topped with smoked cheddar cheese. The sliders are available for just 99 cents.

Served in three sizes — 5-piece, 12-piece and 20-piece — the Mac and Cheese Nibblers feature delicious cheddar cheese and macaroni, coated with a crispy cheddar batter to give customers a new take on a comfort food staple.

For those wanting to sink their teeth into booth, you’re in luck, as White Castle is also introducing the new Cheesy Mac and Joe Combo, which features a mix of six Sloppy Joe Sliders and Cheese Sliders plus two small Mac and Cheese Nibblers for the small price of $7.99.

The fast food chain is also offering customers an easy way to order while also saving big bucks. Customers who order through White Castle’s mobile app can score a Super Sack of 20 Original Sliders for just $10, a perfect dish for football watch parties.

White Castle is far from the only fast food chain revamping their menu with new products for the new year. After announcing in December its revamped Cravings Value Menu, Taco Bell revealed that it would be bringing back the fan-favorite Naked Chicken Chalupa, though the snack “back on the menu for a hot second.”