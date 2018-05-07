What Time Is The Royal Wedding

There are only 12 days left until Prince Harry and Meghan Markel tie the knot, and those around the world are eagerly awaiting the big day.

As the royal wedding drawers nearer and nearer, more and more information is being released, and thanks to an official press release from Kensington Palace, the public finally knows the time of the royal wedding.

According to the statement, while guests will begin arriving at Windsor Castle at 9:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET), the actual wedding ceremony will not begin until 12 p.m. (7 a.m. ET). The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, after which time Harry and Meghan will make their first public appearance as newlyweds as they process out of the church and acknowledge the 200 representatives of Prince Harry’s charities gathered in the Cloister.

Shortly after that, the royal newlyweds will make their last public appearance, following a 25-minute carriage ride, as they leave Windsor Castle and head to Frogmore House for an evening reception.

Among those in attendance will be the Royal Family and 1,200 members of the public who come from “every corner of the United Kingdom” and were nominated to attend by nine regional Lord Lieutenant offices.

Also in attendance will be 200 people from various charities associated with the couple, 100 students from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members, and 530 Members of The Royal Households and Crown Estate.

Inside of the chapel and at the time of the ceremony, Meghan Markle‘s father, Thomas Markle, will walk the soon-to-be princess down the aisle, while her mother, Doria Loyce Ragland, will “travel with Ms. Markle by car to Windsor Castle.”

Princess Charlotte will be taking on the role of royal bridesmaid again and her father, Prince William, will serve as best man.

While it was speculated that Prince William would read something at the ceremony, possibly a poem or prose that their late mother, Princess Diana, favored, the royal wedding statement suggests that that could possibly land on another important guest: Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes.

“Prince Harry is also keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding. All three siblings of Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance and Lady Jane Fellowes will give the reading,” the statement reads. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

Following the royal nuptials, Harry and Markle will be waiting to go on their honeymoon, which is reportedly set to be in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts.