Wendy’s Reveals New Menu Item Just for Bacon Fanatics

After launching the Baconator Fries last year, Wendy's is upping the ante with an all new menu item that is the perfect option for fast food lovers. The wildly popular restaurant chain is unleashing Bacon Queso Fries.

The side item is a delicious combination of poblano queso cheese sauce paired with cheddar cheese, which is then melted and drizzled over Wendy's natural-cut sea salt fries. It is later topped with applewood smoked bacon to blast your taste buds with the perfect fusion of flavor.

As if it couldn't get any better, Wendy's is also dropping two more limited-time Queso products: the Bacon Queso Burger and the Bacon Queso Chicken Sandwich. The sandwich options will feature either a quarter-pound of never-frozen beef or Homestyle chicken breast. Both come with a red jalapeño bun and are topped with thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon, shredded cheddar cheese, roasted salsa, and fresh red onions. However, the main attraction is the poblano queso cheese sauce.

"Simply put, people are going to go crazy for our new queso products because they are just that good," said Wendy's Chief Concept and Marketing Officer, Kurt Kane. "Nobody does fresh beef, chicken sandwiches and topped fries like Wendy's, so we've taken three things our customers already love and made them even better by adding queso."

As for the prices of the three new products: the Bacon Queso Burger will be $4.99, the Chicken Sandwich will be $5.39, and the Bacon Queso fries are just $2.49.

Be sure to head to Wendy's as soon as possible as the new Queso choices are available for a limited time at participating restaurants.