Watch Protesters Surge Onto Front Steps of US Supreme Court With Brett Kavanaugh Inside

Even after Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed by the Senate on Saturday, protesters continued to gather in Washington, D.C., with many opposing the judge’s appointment.

Some even banged on the door of the Supreme Court building as police tried to push them back.

A large crowd of protesters has surged onto the front steps of the US Supreme Court, chanting, “Kavanaugh has got to go.” Brett Kavanaugh is inside, where he will be sworn in. //t.co/POLG1Y9RPr pic.twitter.com/Y9JfBzjkZj — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2018

“Hey hey, ho ho, Kavanaugh has got to go,” the group chanted, as heard in footage aired live on CNN.

Some of the protests carried signs reading “No justice, no peace” and “We believe Anita Hill,” referencing the woman who accused Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct during his hearings in 1991.

Police pushed them back from the doors and the steps of the court were completely cleared of protesters by 6:15 p.m. ET. Minutes later, Kavanaugh was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts and retired justice Anthony Kennedy, whom Kavanaugh is replacing. Kavanaugh was sworn in quickly so he could start taking cases on the Supreme Court as soon as possible.

According to CNN, Capitol Police confirmed that 14 people were arrested during protests in the Senate Gallery. About 150 protesters were arrested at the steps outside the Capitol building. Over the past week, more than 300 have been arrested during anti-Kavanaugh protests in Washington. After paying a fine, they are released, police said.

During the vote earlier Saturday afternoon, protesters interrupted Vice President Mike Pence as he took the roll call vote. The protests ultimately did not stop Kavanaugh from being confirmed by a vote of 50-48.

Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her during a party in 1982. Ford was allowed to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 27 and the FBI investigated the allegation. Republicans said the investigation found no corroborating evidence, but Democrats criticized it for being too limited in scope.

After it became clear that Kavanaugh would be confirmed, Ford’s attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks told CNN Ford did not regret taking her story public and did not want Democrats to attempt to impeach Kavanaugh if they take control of Congress.

“I don’t think she has any regrets. I think she feels like she did the right thing,” Banks said. “And this was what she wanted to do, which was provide this information to the committee so they could make the best decision possible. And I think she still feels that was the right thing to do, so I don’t think she has any regrets.”

Kavanaugh’s confirmation gives conservatives a 5-4 majority on the Supreme Court. He is the second judge nominated by President Donald Trump to be confirmed, following Justice Neil Gorsuch.

“I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in,” Trump tweeted Saturday. “Very exciting!”

Photo credit: JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP/Getty Images