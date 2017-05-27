Watch: Preschool Teacher Gives Kidney to Student’s Father in Selfless Gesture of Kindness

An Iowa father is set to undergo a life-saving transplant thanks to his toddler’s teacher.

Darreld Petersen, 34, will soon being receiving a kidney from his son’s preschool teacher, 54-year-old, Nancy Bleuer on June 1.

Videos by PopCulture.com

ABC News reports that Petersen is amazed by her selfless gesture of kindness.

“There are people waiting every day for a kidney, for an organ in general. I wish there were more people like her. She’s giving me a second chance at life,” he said.

MORE: Watch: Former Special Education Teacher Spends His Time Giving a Voice to Disabled Children

Petersen, the father of Camden, 4, learned in January that he had renal kidney failure and was put on dialysis. It wasn’t until he ended up in the ER that his doctor noticed his hemoglobin count was extremely low.

“They did a biopsy that showed 20 percent [kidney] function,” Petersen recalled.

Bleuer, an educator at Washington Charlie Brown Preschool and Childcare in Mason, told ABC News that when she heard about Petersen’s health issues, she volunteered to be tested as a possible donor. Fortunately, she learned she was a match.

“I was really excited about it,” Bleuer said. “I was ecstatic. I don’t know what I would’ve done for closure if I wasn’t [a match].”

Bleuer said Petersen was extremely grateful for her selfless gift, revealing that the father and son sent her a dozen roses — a gesture Bleuer says makes her cry just thinking about it.

“It was a very cool response and it’s good to know that I’ll be able to go to Camden’s high school graduation one day and talk about this and think, ‘Well, that was crazy,’” she said.

Petersen and Bleuer will have surgery at University of Iowa Hospital this Thursday.

Related:

Watch: Teacher Pranks Students With Hilariously Difficult Spelling Test

Watch: Little Girl Argues With Teacher Dad About Counting Correctly

Watch: Preschool Teacher Does the Unthinkable for Her Student: ‘I Wanted to Give Lyla a Future’