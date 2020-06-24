Watch: Mike Pence Suffers Embarrassing Fall While Boarding Air Force Two

Vice President Mike Pence has been back on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump. Although, in advance of his trip to Wisconsin for the campaign, Pence took quite the stumble. As Hollywood Life reported, Pence was preparing to board Air Force Two on Tuesday morning, but he tripped and fell shortly before he made it onto the plane.

Videos captured from the scene showcase that Pence was running up the plane's top stairs in order to board the aircraft. However, right before he reached the top of the staircase, the vice president tripped and then fell forward on his hands. He quickly recovered from the gaff, as he got up moments later and waved to the crowd to indicate that he was fine. Pence was reportedly getting ready to head to Wisconsin to engage in a roundtable discussion regarding school choice with the Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos. On Monday, in advance of his trip to Wisconsin, Pence tweeted, "No family in America should be denied the ability to choose their child’s school because of their zip code or income."

Days before Pence's literal stumble on the campaign trail, Trump himself returned to campaigning as well with a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the BOK Center. The event, which also saw the vice president in attendance, was attended by about 6,200, a far cry from the one million individuals who registered to attend the rally online. The rally marked the first for Trump and his campaign since March 2 (they have been on hiatus amidst the coronavirus pandemic).

Considering that many (falsely) registered to attend the event, the campaign originally planned to hold a gathering outside of the BOK Center for the "overflow" crowd. Both Trump and Pence were supposed to speak to the "overflow" crowd but the event was later canceled with the campaign claiming that protesters and the media were the reason why. Tim Murtagh, a campaign spokesperson, told NPR, "Sadly, protestors interfered with supporters, even blocking access to the metal detectors, which prevented people from entering the rally. Radical protestors, coupled with a relentless onslaught from the media, attempted to frighten off the president's supporters. We are proud of the thousands who stuck it out."