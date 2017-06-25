Watch: Horrified Parents Witness Their Special Needs Child Being Abused by Caregiver

A caregiver in Southern California is facing charges after video of her beating a special-needs child she cared for had surfaced.

CBS Los Angeles reports that the beaten child’s mother, Dyanna Ko, installed a “nanny camera” app and caught the entire incident on video. But what she saw changed her life forever.

“I told the other moms [about it],” she said. “I said, I think I see my special needs baby being abused. I think I’m going to pass out.”

Ko tells the station that her 2-year-old son, Landon suffers from Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome and is “blind in one eye, is non-verbal, eats through a feeding tube and requires care 24 hours a day.”

The nanny, identified as Thelma Manalastas, can be seen slapping the child on his legs and then most savagely, with a rolled-up magazine.

With Ko and her husband just 20 minutes away at one of their young son’s basketball games, the excruciating scene played out in what seemed like the longest time for the parents.

“My husband was in the parking lot, moving the car at the time. I told them if I passed out look at the video because this is what I seeing going on,” Ko said.

After witnessing the abuse, she and her husband immediately called the police who came and arrested Manalastas.

The company that the nanny works for, Maxim Healthcare Services, was extremely apologetic, saying in a statement that they have fired her and notified the California Board of Nursing. Additionally, they “will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities as they investigate this matter.”

Of course, the family is not satisfied with the company’s statement and have reportedly filed a lawsuit against them and the nanny.

“I just feel like as his parents, we failed him, because we left someone to take care of him,” said Ko.

Added her husband Chris: “Just to see him so helpless. It was heartwrenching. We had to force ourselves to watch it live.”

