Watch: Canadian College Students Defy Orders to Stay Indoors, Hold Massive St. Patrick’s Day Party

Despite the advice from government officials around the world for people to stay indoors due to the coronavirus outbreak, students in Canada went ahead and celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a massive party, unafraid of contracting COVID-19 as a result. In a Twitter video uploaded by a reporter, the interviewee, who’s decked out in a green costume, confidently says their large gathering will spread the virus but they aren’t worried about that and will isolate after.

“Are you worried that gatherings like this will potentially spread the virus?” the student was asked.

“Yeah, you know what? I’m not worried, I know it will, it’s not like … this is not a question,” he responds while laughing before seemingly getting serious about the world-wide pandemic. “It’s not a question because it will definitely spread the disease. Although, you know, do what you can, if you’re sick don’t go. If you’re worried about it, then don’t go. If you do attend these be in isolation after the fact, you can do your part for the community.”

Last week, Kingston Police, Public Health and Queen’s University urged students not to attend St. Patricks Day parties. Today, the university district streets are filled with students- many telling me they aren’t afraid of COVID-19. @CKWS_TV #ygk pic.twitter.com/5ZPQlUl9fk — Kraig Krause (@KrauseKraig) March 14, 2020

While this interview took place in Canada, according to the CDC, the amount of cases in the U.S. continue to rise with a total of 33,404 cases and 400 deaths as of Monday, March 23, 2020.

As a result of the widespread outbreak, countries are now closing their borders, leaving U.S. citizens stranded from home. In fact, Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider has a daughter stuck in Peru for an indefinite amount of time after traveling there for a week-long “spritual retreat.”

“We are talking to a lot of people, and we are being optimistic,” Snider told Page Six via Hollywood Life. “There’s some [reassurance for us] that there are Americans with her in the country, but they are all scared.” His wife, Suzette Snider, added by sharing a photo of their daughter Cheyenne, saying, “Our daughter is stranded in the Jungles of Peru. With no way of getting out. Our government needs to take action and get our people out.”

When it comes to international traveling, last week, the U.S. State Department raised their global travel advisory to a level 4 — which is said to only be used for a time of war — and advised any U.S. citizens who were abroad to get back to the States as soon as possible because countries have been shutting their borders.