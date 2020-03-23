Twisted Sister's Dee Snider's Daughter Stuck in Peru, Rocker Goes After Donald Trump's Coronavirus Response

As a response to the rapid growth of the coronavirus, countries around the world are shutting their borders down temporarily to help in slowing the spread of COVID-19. In efforts to help prevent the spread, comes controversy. Twisted Sister frontman, Dee Snider, is one that is not happy with the way actions have been taken considering his daughter, Cheyenne, is now trapped in Peru by herself due to border closures.

Now, the singer is taking to Facebook to spread awareness but also is pleading for help as he continues to try and get his daughter back as soon as possible, and as safely as possible. "I do a lot of things but I'm best known, of course, for being the lead singer and frontman for the band Twisted Sister," he started a video posted to the social media outlet according to Hollywood Life. "Mr. We're Not Gonna Take It and, I guess, I'm not taking it right now."

"... There are literally thousands of American citizens stuck in foreign countries under quarantine and not being allowed to return home. I know this because my daughter Shy, or Cheyenne, is one of over 800 stuck in Peru right now. The borders have been closed and there re no flights going out. They are not being let out. We've got to do better, we've got to help our own," he explained.

His 23-year-old daughter was attending a week-long "spiritual retreat" near the northern city of Iquitos. Just five days before she had plans on returning to the U.S., Peru's President, Martin Vizcarra, called for a 15-day border closure in response to the spread of the coronavirus. As a result, the 65-year-old rocker insulted President Donald Trump saying that his response to what has been labeled a "pandemic", is a "mockery" and that he would rather vote for a "baked potato" than to see Trump back in office another four years. He also accused the U.S. and Peru for "hanging people out to dry" during the shutdown.

"We are talking to a lot of people, and we are being optimistic," he told Page Six according to the outlet. "There's some [reassurance for us] that there are Americans with her in the country, but they are all scared." His wife, Suzette Snider, added by sharing a photo of their daughter saying,"Our daughter is stranded in the Jungles of Peru. With no way of getting out. Our government needs to take action and get our people out."

The end of last week, the U.S. State Department raised their global travel advisory to a level 4 as a result of the rapid spread of coronavirus. They strongly recommended that anyone overseas return to the U.S. immediately since countries were shutting their boarders and flights in and out of America were shutting down by the hundreds.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19," the statement read. "In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel."