1 Dead, 3 Injured in Washington School Shooting

One person is dead and three others are injured after a gunman opened fire at a high school near Spokane, Washington, police said.

The Associated Press reports that the wounded were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, authorities said.

Brian Schaeffer of the Spokane Fire Department told reporters that one person died in the shooting Wednesday morning at Freeman High School in Rockford, just south of Spokane.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Department took to Twitter Wednesday to share that two schools, Freeman Middle School and Freeman Elementary school had been placed on lockdown.

#Frreman School Shooting-MiddleSchool & Elementary on lock down. Multiple DeputiesOfficers/Medical @ scene. Safety of students #1 PRIORITY — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

Police reported several deputies and officers were on the scene and searching rooms.

“We understand parents are extremely concerned,” the department tweeted. “We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area.”

#Freeman LE going room 2 room, floor by floor. We understand parents are extremely concerned. We will provide info ASAP, please avoid area. — SpokaneSheriffOffice (@SpokaneSheriff) September 13, 2017

A student at the high school tweeted a photo of the lockdown in progress.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

The shooter is now in custody and the lockdown has been lifted.