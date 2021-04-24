Watch: Walt Disney World Skyliner Reportedly Crashes, Temporarily Closing Ride

✖

The Walt Disney World Skyliner ran into another problem on Thursday when two cars collided while people were waiting to get on. An Instagram user claimed two cars "banged into" one another, even shattering glass windows on at least one of the cars. The Skyliner, which connects several Disney World Resort hotels to EPCOT and Disney Hollywood Studios, opened in 2019.

Instagram user Alyssa, who runs Next Stop on Main Street, posted a video on her Instagram Story Thursday that appeared to show two gondolas closer together on the track than they should have. "After this, 2 banged into each other and glass shattered," she wrote. "I feel bad for everyone stuck on there! It's pretty warm." Another Instagram travel blogger, Five Fires YouTube, shared Alyssa's video.

The footage was from the Hollywood Studios Skyliner station. The guest who took the video told Click Orlando one of the cabins appeared to get stuck on something and she could hear glass breaking. Disney officials told the local station that no one was in any of the cabins and no one suffered injuries. The ride resumed operations shortly after the video was filmed. Disney's Reed Creek firefighters also never received any calls for help Thursday night, a spokeswoman told the Orlando Sentinel.

This is not the first time Disney World experienced an issue with the Skyliners. In October 2019, some visitors were stuck in gondolas for over three hours, trapped 60 feet in the air after cars collided at the Riviera Resort station. The accident happened just a week after the ride began operations. "One of the three Disney Skyliner routes experienced an unexpected downtime Saturday evening," Disney said in a statement at the time. "As a result, the Skyliner will be closed while we look into the details surrounding this downtime. We apologize for this situation, and we are working with each guest individually regarding impacts to their visit with us."

The ride reopened a week later, following modifications, Disney Tourist Blog reported at the time. The crash on Thursday was the first incident reported since the October 2019 incident.