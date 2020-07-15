Walmart's Mask Requirement Sets off Customers
Walmart will require all customers to wear face masks inside its stores, and they are not pleased. According to a report by CNN, Walmart's newly-announced policy goes into effect next week. Many customers are already planning out their shopping trips accordingly on social media.
Walmart is the largest retailer in the world, and it is now instituting a face mask policy to help combat the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday morning, the company announced that all customers would be required to wear masks from the time they enter the store to the time they leave, starting on Monday. By the end of the day, Twitter was full of outrage, laughter and everything in between at this news.
Walmart intends to assign some employees as "health ambassadors" to help guide customers through this new mask process and ensure compliance. It follows companies like Best Buy, which said that it will even have masks available for customers that come without one.
Many customers online said that Walmart would need more than ambassadors, suggesting — with varying degrees of sarcasm — that they should actually hire security or bouncers for these situations. Many expressed genuine fear for the safety of Walmart greeters, who they expect will now be faced with an angry mob of people not wanting to wear masks.
Meanwhile, many anti-mask people did speak up on Wednesday, with some proposing a massive boycott of Walmart. The efficacy of such a move was debated, and it is not clear if any central, unified plan will be moving forward.
Other companies that have instituted mask mandates include Starbucks and Best Buy, while many cities or states have done the same. According to a report by Poynter, a private company has as much right to require customers to wear face masks as they do to require customers to wear shirts and shoes.
Still, many people maintain that masks infringe on their rights in some way. Proponents of face masks seem to be losing their patience with this debate, judging by the tone on Twitter. Here's a look at how social media handled Walmart's new requirement on Wednesday.
Fights
happened in the Pittsburgh, PA, area, a month agohttps://t.co/CU6xSGQDUT— sherpes (@sherpes) July 15, 2020
Im going to sit outside like this.....
Walmart and Sam's club will require all customers wear a mask starting July 20th pic.twitter.com/s0T4pMQ76U— 🌹Rose Garden Trash 🌼 (@RoseGardenTrash) July 15, 2020
Online Shopping
JUST IN: Amazon to require all customers to wear masks while shopping at home online! #NoMasks #coronavirus @catturd2 https://t.co/4I05DsNvYK— Divided States of America (@EmmanuelReturns) July 15, 2020
Bouncers/Security
If Walmart is makes wearing a mask mandatory them greeters getting swung on. They ain't sing up for this. Time to hire out of work nightclub bouncers. They been waiting for this moment. https://t.co/gOeBjAcgCA— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 15, 2020
I am honestly concerned for @Walmart greeters.
I hope the company has plans for additional security to support employees during the enforcement of the mask requirement.
Greeters are often older or disabled and not equipped to handle physical threats and altercations.— Travis Akers (@travisakers) July 15, 2020
Karens
All the Karens going to be shopping this weekend.— Mark Mullicane (@moviegoing27) July 15, 2020
expect a tidal wave of Karens throwing a hissy fit at Walmart & Sam's Club in the next few weeks. looking forward to those viral clips LOL!— onyxx65 (@onyxx65) July 15, 2020
Mockery
Hey, Walmart shoppers, you have until Monday to get you Purple Berryblue Mountain Dew and vape cartridges without yur freedums getting all run over like your Uncle Hobo on that train track. https://t.co/1WKSEdzNSb— Patrick Sullivan (@patrickosully) July 15, 2020
Boycott
#BoycottWalmart I am not a sheep. I am not wearing a mask and now I am not shopping @Walmart. https://t.co/kHVq26EzR7— Susan (@wuzie) July 15, 2020
I am done with Walmart. They would not let me in without a mask, even though I am medically exempt, I asked if I could go in and buy one and they replied no, they would rather you conform or starve. Boycotting my local Illinois Walmart. #boycottwalmart https://t.co/5Ccv2nqa9A— Caris40SW (@C92291248) July 15, 2020
Corporate Mandate
Walmart, Sams Club, Best Buy and Starbucks have mandated mask policies now, which is another way of saying U.S. safety is depending upon big business to do Trump's job.— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 15, 2020