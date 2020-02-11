Walmart Shooting: Arkansas State Police Send Prayers After Officers Shot Multiple Times

Chaos erupted at an Arkansas Walmart on Monday when three people were shot in the store. The incident occurred in Forrest City, located in the eastern side of the state. The suspect was killed on the scene, but not before two officers were shot.

Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington were identified as the officers struck in the incident. Varner has reportedly been released from the hospital. Meanwhile, Watlington is undergoing surgery but is expected to fully recover.

Bobby Gibbs, who was 40 years old, was the suspect gunned down in the store. Reports say the call was first made by someone in the store who reported that threats were being made inside. The officers arrived on scene, but none were reportedly wearing bullet-resistant vests.

An eyewitness told WMC about what the scene was like inside the building.

“All we know, we’re just hearing gunshots,” said Jaleshia Hill. “Everyone just started running.”

The Arkansas Police sent out a tweet with prayers out to the recovering officers.

The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured this morning in a shooting at Walmart. The ASP Criminal Investigation Division has been requested to conduct an investigation of the incident. Please stay away from the area if at all possible. — AR State Police (@ARStatePolice) February 10, 2020

The tweet, though, saw many comment on it calling for gun regulations.

One user in particular pressed the station on posting prayers instead of focusing on change.

“Instead of “thoughts and prayers” we need national common sense firearm regulations,” the reply read. “We must stop the killing of innocent people, for crying out loud!”

Last August in El Paso, Texas, another shooting took place at a Walmart. During that tragedy, 22 people were killed while 24 others were injured. It was ruled an act of domestic terrorism.