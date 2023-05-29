Walmart Open on Memorial Day? Hours Explained for the Holiday

Those looking to spend their day off shopping or make a last-minute run for cookout supplies will be in luck at Walmart. On Memorial Day 2023 – Monday, May 29 – Walmart has announced that it will be open for regular hours. While this can vary at some stores around the country, the company-wide policy is to stay open as usual for this holiday.

Memorial Day is a tricky holiday as some public places close down and others try to capitalize on the increased traffic. You'll find that most schools, post offices and even banks are closed on Monday, not to mention many restaurants and retailers, but Walmart will not be among them. Customers who want to double-check their local store should use the Walmart store finder website here where they can get the exact hours for their location. However, if they opt to just show up and hope for the best they likely won't be disappointed.

Walmart is likely to be a popular destination for this holiday which often involves cookouts, barbecues and family parties to celebrate the temperate weather. Many of the store now have grocery sections where you can get last minute supplies as well as yard and garden sections for any missing grill accessories or extra outdoor seating.

As for Walmart's employees, they say that they are not paid extra for working on holidays like Memorial Day. Several posts on the Walmart subreddit say that working Memorial Day no longer qualifies employees for time-and-a-half payment, nor do some other national holidays. Reviews on Glassdoor seem to back this up as well. Walmart's employee website suggests that they use their paid time off on holidays, saying: "PTO gives you the choice of being paid for the holidays that are most meaningful to you."

Customers looking for for a Memorial Day shopping trip will likely be able to get it done at their local Walmart. The company's storefinder website has up-to-date information on each location's hours of operation, including on holidays. Check there for the latest information, including specifics on individual departments like the pharmacy, auto center or photo center.