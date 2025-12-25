Walmart Open on Christmas Day? Hours, Explained

Christmas Day is finally here, and while the holiday festivities are getting underway, even the most prepared merry-makers can be sent on a last-minute trip to the store for a forgotten ingredient or gift.

If you’re a regular Walmart shopper looking to make a quick stop on Christmas Day 2025, however, you’re out of luck. The store may normally be a go-to for all of your holiday needs, but it will be closed on Christmas Day to allow its employees to spend the day with their loved ones.

(Photo by Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images)

The closure is part of a long-standing holiday schedule for Walmart, and is one of only two days a year (including Thanksgiving) that all Walmart locations are closed for the day.

In addition to store closures, Walmart’s pickup and delivery services will also be unavailable on Christmas Day, so if you’re going to place an order, plan on receiving it on Dec. 26 at the earliest. (Availability may vary by location, so make sure to check your local store for details.)

The only way to make a Walmart order on Christmas Day is by placing it on walmart.com, although orders will not be processed or shipped until Dec. 26, so expect a delay in shipping and fulfillment if you do decide to go that route.