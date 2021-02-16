Walmart, Kroger, Publix Closing Locations Early Due to Southern Snow Storms

Walmart, Kroger, Publix, and other grocery stores are closing early across the South due to the winter weather that hit the region on Monday. Some stores have already closed early and the bad weather is expected to impact business in the coming days. Flights have also been delayed at major airports.

Publix has modified hours in place for over 90 locations in Alabama and Tennessee, according to its website, where customers can track store hours.

"We’re closely monitoring winter storms and the impact to our operating areas," reads a statement on the Publix website. "Please be aware that several of our stores in the affected area will be adjusting their hours for the storm. The map below provides the most up-to-date information on changes to store hours." In the Nashville area, Publix stores closed at 5 p.m. CT and planned to re-open Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. CT, according to WKRN.

Kroger also closed stores at 4 p.m. CT in the Houston area, and they were scheduled to open at 9 a.m. CT on Tuesday. Dallas stores were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. CT and open at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday, according to the Kroger site. Kroger also closed stores in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky at 6 p.m. CT Monday and plans to re-open at 8 a.m. CT Tuesday, notes The Tennessean. Several Nashville area restaurants closed on Monday as well.

Over 400 Walmart stores were closed in Texas and other states due to the weather notes NBC DFW. Walmart launched an interactive map for customers to track closed stores. "The safety of our associates and customers is our top priority," Walmart said in a statement. "Walmart’s Emergency Operations Center monitors winter storms and other potential disasters in real-time. We assess the status of our facilities and will continue to operate as long as it is safe to do so."

Airports were also impacted by the storm. Nashville International Airport warned that many flights were either delayed or canceled completely due to the storm and recommended passengers check with their airlines. Passengers can find the most up to date flight statuses at FlyNashville.com.

In the Houston area, George Bush Intercontinental Airport announced it would be closed until at least 1 p.m. CT Tuesday and asked passengers to not drive to the airport, reports USA Today. William P. Hobby Airport also shut down until at least noon Tuesday. Dallas-Fort Worth International was forced to shut down the Skylink light-rail system because of ice and low temperatures. The closings at the Houston area airports led to over 3,800 flight cancellations.

Over 150 million Americans are living in areas with winter storm warnings, winter weather advisories or ice storm warnings in 25 starts from Texas to Maine. "An active weather pattern will continue to produce unprecedented winter weather across parts of the southern [continental U.S.] Winter Storm Warnings/Advisories and Ice Warnings extend from eastern/southern Texas through the Mississippi/Ohio/Tennessee Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast," reads the latest warning from the National Weather Service. "A major winter storm will continue to spread heavy snow across parts of the Midwest and interior Northeast tonight before receding into the Northeast on Tuesday."