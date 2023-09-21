Walmart Cakes Recalled

Cake sold at Walmart stores nationwide is at the center of a new recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a notice Wednesday that some 960 units of Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake are being pulled from store shelves due to a mislabeling issue that resulted in the presence of undeclared peanuts, something that poses a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.

David's Cookies issued the recall after it was determined that units of "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" ware mislabeled with a label as "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake," "a name that does not depict peanut as a key ingredient and does not declare the peanut allergen warning on the label." One of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks, according to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy typically occur within minutes after exposure. They can include skin reactions, itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath or wheezing, and a runny nose. Peanut allergy is also the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

(Photo: U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA))

The FDA said that an investigation determined that the mislabeling issue was caused at the labeling & packaging stage. A recall was issued once the problem was discovered, and David's Cookies, in coordination with Walmart, has "blocked all Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake and Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake from their distribution centers and store registers, so no consumer is able to purchase either of these products until further investigation and resolutions have been completed by David's Cookies and Walmart." The recalled products were sold in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package and available at Walmart locations nationwide.

Due to the severe health risks associated with the cakes, consumers who purchased the recalled product are advised to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. The FDA said the Walmart distribution center distributing the mislabeled product has been identified and David's Cookies and Walmart are currently working to correct the situation and prevent further shipments to stores. In a statement on its website, Walmart says it is "committed to the health and safety of our customers and members and to providing products that are safe and compliant, all supported by our health and wellness, product safety, and food safety professionals."