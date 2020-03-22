Walgreens’ Hours Now Limited Due to Coronavirus Pandemic, Even at 24-Hour Locations

Walgreens is one of many stores making big changes to its policies as the coronavirus pandemic continues on. The pharmacy and grocery chain is limiting its in-store hours, even at 24-hour locations. As the company explained on its website, they began changing its policies on March 19. Most stores will only be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., but stores’ drive-thru pharmacies will remain open 24-hours-a-day.

“To better support its store team members during the COVID-19 pandemic, while also continuing to meet the needs of customers and communities, Walgreens has adjusted its operating hours. Beginning Thursday, March 19, most Walgreens stores nationwide will have adjusted operating hours,” a company statement read. “Most Walgreens locations, including 24-hour stores, will now be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. (local times) during weekdays until further notice. These store hours will also apply to weekends, while pharmacy hours on weekends will largely remain the same.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“For stores with shorter operating hours than 9 a.m. until 9 p.m., customers and patients should visit our store locator for specific store and pharmacy hours. For Walgreens locations with a 24-hour drive-thru pharmacy, while the front of store will close at 9 p.m., the pharmacy drive-thru will remain open, as it always has, for 24 hours to assist customers and patients with their prescriptions. Pickup of other select products will also be available at drive-thru.”

Furthermore, drive-thru pharmacies will also offer additional products to customers trying to reduce contact with others in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those items include: Cleaning supplies, sanitizers, groceries, Infant formula/adult nutrition items, medical supplies, first aid supplies, paper goods and medicines for cough/cold, pain/fever and immunity support.

Additionally, Walgreens hopes to eventually offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its locations. The company stated it is currently working with the U.S. government to help organize testing efforts.

“As announced on Friday, March 13, we are working with the Administration to help provide access to COVID-19 drive-thru testing. Walgreens will dedicate temporary space at select locations, outside of the stores such as in parking lots, where COVID-19 testing will be conducted,” the company’s statement read. “We do not have any further information at this time regarding participating locations. For now, testing is planned for a limited number of select stores. The company will work closely with stakeholders at participating locations to ensure the health and safety of customers and team members.

“This is a critical time for our country, and COVID-19 response requires collaboration across industries and sectors. We’re proud to be playing an instrumental role in this public-private partnership, and to do everything we can to help ensure the health and well-being of Americans during the pandemic.”