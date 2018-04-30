Waffle House Shooting Victim Died Singing Gospel Song, CEO Says

One of the four victims in the Nashville Waffle House shooting earlier this month died while singing gospel songs, the restaurant chain’s CEO said Saturday.

While speaking at the funeral for 21-year-old DeEbony Groves, Walt Ehmer recounted what a survivor of the shooting told him happened before the attack in the early morning of April 22: Groves and her friend were singing gospel songs.

“We went and visited with the survivors, and they talked about the people who were in that restaurant before what happened happened, and specifically remembered your daughter,” Ehmer told mourners. “And (they) spoke of your daughter and her friend, and said they were singing gospel songs. And everybody was singing and enjoying each other and she said, ‘The last thing I remember her saying was, singing Jesus Loves Me.’”

Ehmer’s words were reportedly met with applause and hallelujahs.

He also offered words of support for family and friends at the funeral.

“You will get through this because I know by watching this is a very strong, faith-filled community,” he told them.

Groves, a senior at Belmont University, had been out on the town with her Delta Sigma Theta sorority sisters before going to the Waffle House. She and 23-year-old Akilah DaSilva were killed inside the restaurant after the gunman opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. Waffle House employee Taurean C. Sanderlin and customer Joe R. Perez were shot and killed outside the restaurant.

“All I can tell you is that our Waffle House family is hurting for you, and with you,” Ehmer said.

After evading capture for nearly 36 hours in the wooded areas of Antioch, accused shooter Travis Reinking has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide. He also faces four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.

Previously, Waffle House offered to pay for the funerals of all four of the victims killed. The company also plans to help pay for the medical expenses of the two people injured in the shooting. A representative for Waffle House spoke to TMZ, saying that they have reached out to the families of the victims to find out how they can help. The restaurant chain reportedly intends to pay for all of the funeral and medical costs stemming from the shooting, if possible.

The company has formed a relationship with James Shaw Jr., the 29-year-old man who disarmed the gunman and ended the shooting. Shaw has also been offered assistance in the aftermath of the shooting.

Shaw has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the other victims of the shooting. He has been lauded for his quick thinking and his humility since the shooting took place. The page has raised over $200,000, well exceeding its goal of $15,000.

“I don’t really know, when everyone said that (I was a hero), it feels selfish,” Shaw told The Tennessean. “I was just trying to get myself out. I saw the opportunity and pretty much took it.”

The Nashville Predators took the time Sunday night to pay tribute to Shaw, with fans giving him a standing ovation as a big-screen camera cut to Shaw in his seat early in the first period of the playoff game at Bridgestone Arena against the Winnipeg Jets.

Currently, Shaw is just thankful to be alive and reunited with his 4-year-old daughter, Brooklyn.

“I’m just in a weird spot right now because I got a lot of sadness, but this is the first time I’ve seen her since the incident,” Shaw said while attending a vigil for the victims Tuesday night. “I actually tried to count the hairs on her eyelashes just because I was like, I almost didn’t see them anymore.”