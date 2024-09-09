Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer Dead at 58

Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer has died. He was 58. The AP reports that the news was first shared on Sunday by the Atlanta Police Foundation, of which Ehmer was a member of the board of trustees.

In a subsequent statement by Waffle House's board of directors, it was reveled that Ehmer's death came after a long illness, though no specific cause was shared. "He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family," the statement read. In a separate statement, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens added, "His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy."

Ehmer, an alumni of Georgia Tech, rose to high leadership ranks at Waffle House after joining he company in 1992. After a decade with the company, he was named president in 2002, and later added CEO and chairman to his list of responsibilities.



Notably, Ehmer was chair of the Georgia Tech Alumni Association Board of Trustees from 2012 to 2013 and served numerous organizations, including the Georgia Tech Foundation Board and the Georgia Tech Advisory Board.



Ehmer is survived by three children.