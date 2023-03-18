Arrest Warrant Issued for Vladimir Putin

The International Criminal Court officially wants Russian President Vladimir Putin taken into custody. The tribunal organization formally issued an arrest warrant for Putin on Friday, per CBS News. The ICC cited war crimes, specifically the alleged abduction of children, amidst Russia's war with Ukraine.

The ICC's official statement on the matter says Putin is "allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation." It cites articles 8(2)(a)(vii) and 8(2)(b)(viii) of the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the court, in the indictment decision. Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights, is also listed as an accused party in the warrant, as well.

Situation in #Ukraine: #ICC judges issue arrest warrants against Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova

Read more ⤵️

https://t.co/5OMC7Xuuy5 — Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) March 17, 2023

Russia is refusing to acknowledge the arrest warrant, with its foreign ministry declaring, "The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it."

For a full report on the arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin, head over to CBS News.