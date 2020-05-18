Virginia Shoplifters Wore Watermelon Masks, and Social Media Has Hilarious Responses

One suspect is in custody after two people shoplifted from a gas station wearing watermelon's as masks to disguise their faces. The two walked into Sheetz gas station located in Louisa, Virginia, near Washington D.C., where they were able to walk out with a bag full of stuff before one was caught, while police continue to search for the other. Police chief in Louisa, Tom Leary says that 20-year-old Justin Rogers has been put in custody according to TMZ.

Rogers was booked on three different charges: Misdemeanor larceny of alcohol, misdemeanor possession of alcohol by an underage person and felony prohibition of wearing a mask/face covering in public. "On May 6, 2020, at 2135 hours, two subjects arrived at the Sheetz in a LIFTED 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hallowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny," the Louisa Police Department said in a statement while asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects. Surveillance video of the two helped detail for police the body build and size, along with other features that can be used for an investigation.

While the two were caught on video inside, they were also caught on camera outside leaving in a black Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck after arriving around 11:30 p.m. So far, no reports have stated that any weapons were used in their grab-and-go act. Users on social media had a hilarious response towards what happened, below are a list from Twitter.