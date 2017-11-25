Virginia Man Kills Family During Thanksgiving

A man in Chester, Virginia was arrested after his wife, daughter and his daughter’s boyfriend were found dead on Thanksgiving.

Police released the identities of the victims after Christopher Gattis, 58, was arrested.

According to NBC12, Jeanette Gattis, 58; Andrew Buthorn, 36; and Candice Kunze, 30 were found deceased at a home at around 11:30 p.m. Thanksgiving night.

Police say Jeanette Gattis is Gattis’ wife and Kunze is her daughter. Buthorn was Kunze’s boyfriend.

After police arrived at the home, they found Buthorn’s body in the front yard. The bodies of the two women were inside.

“I have one detained; be advised he shot three people … I got one male subject on the ground. He’s got two gunshots to the stomach,” an officer said in a 911 call from the scene. “Sir, we have two females down in the kitchen.”

CBS News affiliate WTVR reports that Gattis was arrested at the scene. He is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail. He was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Gattis was a youth minister at Grace Lutheran Church in Chester.

“Members of Grace Lutheran Church are deeply saddened by the loss of life last night as a result of three individuals being shot in Chester and this tragedy included members of Grace Lutheran Church. Grace Lutheran Church has experienced many hardships over the years, but this heartbreak has unique challenges,” the church said in a statement. “Grace Lutheran Church asks for the prayers from the community as our congregation begins the process of addressing the grief being experienced by everyone involved.”

“It’s just tragic, and I’m shocked. I don’t even know what to say,” Larry Patton, one of Gattis’ neighbors, told NBC12. “All the blue lights down the street all night long, I’m still awake. I couldn’t sleep.”

Photo credit: Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office / NBC12