Viral DIY Human Hair Makeup Brush Has Twitter in an Uproar

A new viral DIY makeup brush hack that features human hair used as the bristles has Twitter users in an uproar.

The clip was shared by a user named @malicioustaurus, who calls it “the worst DIY i’ve ever watched.”

In the video, a woman cuts off a lock of her own hair, removes the eraser from a pencil, glues the hair inside, trims it down, and then applies her eyeshadow with it.

this is the worst DIY i’ve ever watched pic.twitter.com/wWywzyXtlV — yeah (@malicioustaurus) October 29, 2018

Since the video was shared, many make-up users have taken to the social media site to hilariously criticize it, with one person joking, “I could make an entire brush set.”

“All that fancy makeup isn’t gonna cover the big missing chunk of hair in the front lol,” another person said.

Why did she cut it so high. pic.twitter.com/xOtq1ZCz7X — 13/87 (@bitchidontsleep) October 30, 2018

“This is either a prank or the scariest movie I’ve seen,” someone else wrote, suggesting that there is no way the hack could be serious.

“Can I borrow some hair my brush broke this morning it would be much appreciated,” one other Twitter user quipped.

🤭….🙄mom told me if I don’t have anything nice to say,don’t say anything at all😕and I’m sure we both know I don’t have a single thing to say nice🙃 pic.twitter.com/zEN8IZp81d — M (@MarceyDenisee) October 30, 2018

For the most part, people are saying that there’s no chance they would ever try this hack, with one confessing, “I think my hair is short enough, if I ever get in a pinch like that I just won’t wear makeup or use my fingers.”

While the whole thing sounds pretty bizarre — mostly because it would leave you with a conspicuously missing chunk of hair — most make-up professionals agree that brushes made of real hair are the best.

“Brushes made with real, authentic hair, pick up pigment and distribute it in fewer motions than brushes made with synthetic hair,” beauty specialist Michelle Phan stated on her blog. “That’s because the hair follicle of an actual living thing has tiny little porous holes in it. So when you have a bunch of these hairs brought together and you try to pick up a powder or a substance, the tiny porous holes can actually hold onto and cling onto the pigment.”

So while a make-up brush made out of your own hair would certainly be more effective than a synthetic one, from a professional standpoint, you just have to ask yourself if it’s worth the new hairstyle you’ll be left with.