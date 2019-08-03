Video From Inside El Paso Walmart Captures Moment Gunman Opens Fire

Video shot from inside the El Paso Walmart that was the site of another mass shooting captures the opening moments when the shots erupted. According to Fox News, the video was shot by Joshua Anthony as he and other customers hid under the tables at the McDonald’s inside the store.

This video was taken by Joshua Anthony who says this was at McDonald’s inside Walmart near Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, TX. Gunshots can be heard as customers are seen hiding under tables. Police report multiple fatalities.

The shooter reportedly opened fire outside of the store near Cielo Vista Mall before walking inside, leaving it unknown if these shots were from inside or the parking lot.

According to CNN, at least 22 people have been reported injured in the shooting, with 11 victims being transported to the University Medical Center of El Paso. Del Sol Medical Center also claims to have received 11 people.

One one suspect is confirmed to be in custody by El Paso police. The suspect is confirmed to be a man but other details have not been released, including the age. Initial reports had multiple suspects in custody stemming from differing reports for locations of the shooting.

Another story from inside the Walmart follows Glen Oakley, a shopper who was in the Foot Locker inside the nearby mall when the shooting started. According to video from KTSM at the scene, he saw kids without parents and decided to pick them up to get them out of the danger area.

President Trump has weighed in on the shooting after being briefed earlier in the day.

“Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement,” Trump wrote. “Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

Several of the 2020 presidential candidates have also weighed in on the shooting, including Beto O’Rourke who is from the city and will suspend his campaign activities to head home.

“It is very hard to think about this,” the candidate told reporters. “But I tell you, El Paso is the strongest place in the world. This community’s going to come together. I’m going back there right now to be with my family and to be with my hometown.”