Vanessa Trump Wishes Ex Don Jr. a Happy Father’s Day Amid Divorce

Vanessa Trump wished her estranged husband Donald Trump Jr. a happy Father's Day, even while the couple is in the middle of a divorce.

(Photo: Twitter/ Vanessa Trump)

"Happy Father's Day times 5 @DonaldJTrumpJr! Hope you had an incredible day with our kiddies," Trump wrote, alongside a photo of Trump Jr. with their children.

It does look like Trump Jr. had a great weekend with their five children at Trump National Golf Club Westchester in New York, based on his Instagram photos. The 40-year-old Trump shared a collection of photos from the golf course with the children.

"It started off all nice and friendly then the bottom fell out!!! Only my little monsters will turn a great fam pic into a wrestling match... We had an awesome Father's Day," he wrote.

Trump also shared a photo of the five handmade Father's Day cards he received from his children. Trump and Trump Jr. are parents to Kai Madison, 11; Donald III, 9; Tristan, 6; Spencer, 5; and Chloe, 4.

Trump filed for divorce in March after 12 years of marriage. Since then, the couple have been cordial in public, even attending the White House Easter Egg roll together in April, notes PEOPLE.

In May, Trump Jr. also wished Trump a happy Mother's Day.

"Happy Mother's day to the best mom in the world. Vanessa enjoy your day, you've certainly earned it dealing with those 5 munchkins and me," Trump Jr. wrote.

Trump also came to Trump Jr.'s defense when he was criticized for dating Fox News anchor Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Last week, a New York Daily News columnist suggested Guilfoyle should be fired from The Five because of her relationship with Trump Jr.. Trump Jr. then retweeted a link to a Mediaite column critical of the Daily News.

Trump retweeted Trump Jr., adding, "The lengths people will go to attack a woman simply because she's dating Don. We've been separated for over 9 months and respect each other's decisions & privacy. We'll focus on raising our great kids.Would be nice if the press did the same rather than obsess over our [private] lives!"

Trump and Trump Jr. met in 2003 and married in 2005.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple said in a statement in March. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time."

