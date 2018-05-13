Vanessa Trump’s Letters to Latin Kings Gang Member Revealed: ‘I Want to Have a Baby with You’

A Latin Kings gang member who dated a teenage Vanessa Trump revealed that she once wrote him a letter saying that she wanted to “have a baby with” him.

In the letter obtained by Page Six, the then-Vanessa Haydon wrote to her boyfriend Valentin Rivera, “I miss you a lot, especially since it’s my birthday coming up. And I wish you were here to celebrate with me. But you’ll be out [of prison] for my 18th birthday.”

“I can’t wait till that year because a lot’s going to happen. My 18th birthday, you’ll be back in my arms, my prom, and I want to get pregnant and have a baby with you after January,” the letter reportedly added. “I want to get pregnant so the baby is born after I graduate since it takes 9 months.”

Rivera recently shared openly about his past with Trump, claiming that they dated while she attended the elite Upper West Side Dwight prep high school, and that she would drive him to drug deals.

Eventually he was arrested and sent to Rikers Island where she would visit him occasionally, which he says she was “heartbroken” over.

“The first time [she came to visit], she was upset — she cried a little bit — but after a while, we get used to things,” Rivera reportedly said. “She only came to visit me twice because her mother forbid her from coming to visit me.”

He went son to reveal that he joined the Latin Kings gang while he was in prison, saying, “I came home [to New York City], I was a full-blown Latin King, and now I came home to a whole nation of Latin Kings.”

“[Vanessa] was worried in the beginning,” Rivera told reporters. “But after I guess seeing the power of who I became, she was cool with it.” He also says that she “liked that type of environment — being around gang members and stuff,” and even “got into a couple of little catfights.”

“She was pretty jealous,” he added. “As far as other girls and stuff, she let it be known that I was her man.”

In her letters to him, she would also recount what her days at school were like, writing, “Lately people in my bitch ass school are acting like bitches, and today I flipped. I went up to shorty, Jen, and confronted her about something.”

“I pushed her and our hands were together pushing each other so I slammed her against the wall holding her against the wall, screaming at her,” the story went on.

PEOPLE reports that they reached out to representatives for Trump but their inquiry was immediately responded to.