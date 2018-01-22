USA Gymnastics Executives Resign in Wake of Larry Nassar Scandal

Three executives of USA Gymnastics, the governing body behind the Olympic sport, resigned Monday after months of criticism stemming from the sexual abuse case over former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Board of directors Chairman Paul Parilla, Vice Chairman Jay Binder and Treasurer Bitsy Kelley stepped down nearly 10 months after former president and chief executive Steve Penny was pushed out.

“We support their decisions to resign at this time,” said Kerry Perry, the current president and CEO. “We believe this step will allow us to more effectively move forward in implementing change within our organization.”

“As the board identifies its next chair and fills the vacant board positions, we remain focused on working every day to ensure that our culture, policies and actions reflect our commitment to those we serve,” Perry added.

Some of the biggest names in the sport (Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, Jordyn Wieber) have said they were molested by Nassar, putting enormous pressure on the organization.

Many accused USA Gymnastics, which selects the national and Olympic teams, of covering up the scandal by waiting five weeks to alert the FBI to a gymnast’s complaint, failing to notify Michigan State University that one of its doctors had been accused, and having Maroney sign a secrecy agreement as part of a settlement.

An investigator hired by USA Gymnastics to examine its policies and practices found the organization needed a “complete culture change” in order to protect young athletes.

In recent months leading up to Nassar’s sentencing, which will take place this week after more of his victims made victim impact statements, criticism of USA Gymnastics gained momentum — especially after Maroney revealed she had been molested, followed by disclosures from her “2012 “Fierce Five” teammates Raisman, Wieber and Gabby Douglas, and 2016 gold medalist Simone Biles.

In a fiery statement, Raisman told Perry she had inherited a organization that was “rotting from the inside.”

“While this may not be what you thought you were getting into, you will be judged by how you deal with it,” she said. “A word of advice — continuing to issue empty statements of empty promises, thinking that will pacify us, will no longer work.”

“U.S.A. Gymnastics, where is the honesty?” she continued. “Where is the transparency? Why must the manipulation continue?”

Nassar has pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in Ingham County, Michigan, and has admitted to sexually assaulting and abusing young girls under the guise of providing medical treatment.

Nassar also has pleaded guilty to three charges of criminal sexual conduct in Eaton County, Michigan, and already has been sentenced to 60 years in prison for federal child pornography charges.

Prosecutors say a total of about 144 victims’ impact statements will be read or delivered in court. The statements could last into Tuesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina said.