US Navy Pilot Draws NSFW Drawing in the Sky

After a mother in Okanogan County, Washington complained about a plane drawing an obscene picture in the sky, the Navy admitted it was one of their pilots in the cockpit.

Some pilots at NAS Whidbey did some sky writing today. 🤦🏻‍♂️https://t.co/9IsYvkX1za pic.twitter.com/Lm7kpMhKpY — Adam Gessaman (@adamrg) November 17, 2017

A mother sent photos of what looks like penises drawn in the sky to CBS News affiliate KREM 2 in Spokane. She complained about them, saying they were inappropriate for her young children to see.

Other sources shared photos of the drawings with the news agency and others posted the not safe for work photos on Twitter.

Officials at the Naval Air Station Whidbey Island confirmed to the affiliate that it was one of their planes drawing the obscene images.

“The Navy holds its aircrew to the highest standards and we find this absolutely unacceptable, of zero training value and we are holding the crew accountable,” officials said.

“US Navy air crew, flying an F/A-18 Growler (Electronic Attack Aircraft) assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 130 based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Wash., flew an air pattern over Okanogan County, Washington, on Thursday, November 16, that left a condensed air trail resembling an obscene image to observers on the ground,” Navy spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Leslie Hubbell told CNN.

The most monumental thing to happen in omak. A penis in the sky pic.twitter.com/SM8k1tNYaj — Anahi Torres (@anahi_torres_) November 16, 2017

Navy “Air Boss” Vice Adm. Mike Shoemaker also issued a statement, telling CNN, “Sophomoric and immature antics of a sexual nature have no place in Naval aviation today.”

KREM 2 also reports that the Federal Aviation Administration told the network there is nothing they can do about the skywriting unless it posed a danger.