Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Leads to Real Scares Due to Brawl

A fight broke out during Universal Studios Orlando‘s Halloween Horror Nights event Wednesday evening. Part of the fight was captured in a video posted to Twitter, appearing to show people pushing and shoving while waiting in line, knocking down barricades. The video shows the park’s security team quickly breaking up the fight.

On Wednesday night, Twitter user @LWedderbum tweeted the video to Inside The Magic. The clip runs just over one minute and starts with the fight already in progress, so it is not clear what started it. A Twitter user who claims to have been there wrote the fight began after two men tried to “physically restrain the line” while another brought back a fresh beer. “Tensions were high. After security let them rejoin the line and they cut back to their original place is when the fight broke out,” the Twitter user wrote. Another Twitter user who claimed to be there said the fight started “over someone cutting” the line.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event at the Universal Studios Orlando theme park, and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. There are 10 intricate haunted houses that feature references to horror movies and shows like The Haunting of Hill House and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, reports Forbes. There are also some original concepts, including the strange “Revenge of the Tooth Fairy.” The event is also honoring some of the original “icons” fans have come to love over the years, like the killer clown Jack, a film director who murders his actors and a scary storyteller.

Some of the icons have received their own haunted houses this year for the first time. “We realized that some of these icons had never had a house, maybe only a street zone, or they just had a room or an introductory scene in a house,” Charles Gray, the senior show director of creative development for Halloween Horror Nights, told Forbes earlier this month.

One of the houses is dedicated to the icons, called HHN Icons Captured. It has a maze with different endings depending on the exit you find. “We love our icons,” Lora Sauls, the senior manager of creative development for HHN, told Forbes. “They are so near and dear to our hearts. We wanted our guests to see the environments that they live in, that they breathe in, that they’re the most horrific in.” This year’s HHN began on Sept. 3 and ends on Halloween, Oct. 31.