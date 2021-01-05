UC San Diego Adds COVID-19 Tests to Vending Machines as Students Return to Campus

✖

UC San Diego has added COVID-19 tests to many of its vending machines on campus, as students return to live and study on the school's grounds. It does not appear that the university has resumed in-person classes, but according to a report from CBS Los Angeles, school leadership is expecting anyone who lives on the campus, or is coming to study or work, must test themselves daily, and get two additional tests twice a month. This is being required so as to help the college limit the spread of coronavirus among students, faculty and staff.

The vending machines that have been stocked with tests are at the campus locations listed below:

Muir College | Roots Restaurant

Seventh College | Next to the Parcel Center

Nuevo East (Porton) | Outdoor Gym Area

Price Center | First Floor Across from Burger King

Thurgood Marshall College (Lower) | TMC Residence Life Lobby

Warren College | Across from the Residence Life Office

Eleanor Roosevelt College | Next to the Laundry Room

Village at Pepper Canyon | Lodge

South Mesa | 9126 Laundry Room

One Miramar | Next to the Parcel Center

There will be an additional tests added to the vending machine next to laundry room at the Central Mesa campus. That is scheduled to be available later this year. Notably, each vending machine hosting tests also has a nearby drop-off so that anyone who tests can make sure their sample is received. At this time, off-campus students and staff are not expected to regularly test, but they are encouraged to.

COVID self-test kit vending machines These vending machines dispense COVID-19 self-test kits on the campus of UC San Diego. There are also drop-off bins for people to place their samples. UCSD is requiring on-campus students and employees to test for COVID-19 weekly.#covid19 pic.twitter.com/nApJqEHHOR — CBS News 8 (@CBS8) January 4, 2021

In a statement shared to social media, UC San Diego Director of Workplace Technology Services Brett Pollack explained the logistics of the new process. At [UC San Diego] we’ve deployed vending machines across campus that allow students and staff to self administer COVID tests," he wrote. "They login to the UCSD mobile app, scan a kit, self administer the test, drop it in the bin and receive results through MyChart." In addition to the vending machines and drop-off boxes, there will also be sanitizing stations to help fight the spread of COVID-19 at the sites.